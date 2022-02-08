OAKLAND — The town of Oakland is gearing up for its annual Winter Fest on Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year’s event will feature live music and performances, kids’ activities and the return of the Winter Fest Wine Walk.
The Wine Walk will begin at 11 a.m. at the gazebo. Tickets can be bought in advance at http://www.oaklandmd.com/winter-fest.html. The ticket provides 14 different wines to taste at a number of locations throughout the town. Maps will be provided.
A new activity, the Toboggan Tunnel, combines speed, adrenaline and mystery.
Local artists will be joined by kids crafts, a face painting station and a s’mores station provided by a local Boy Scout troop.
The Garrett County Historical Society Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with information and tour opportunities.
At the 1884 Oakland B&O Museum, the Garrett County 150th Anniversary Committee will share information about the county’s sesquicentennial and give out Oakland’s commemorative coin while supplies last.
The day’s events are being presented by the Greater Oakland Business Association and the town of Oakland. Organizations supporting Winter Fest include the Garrett County Arts Council, Arts and Entertainment District of Oakland and Oakland-Mountain Lake Park Lions Club.
For more information, call GOBA/Main Street at 301-334-2691 or visit www.oaklandmd.com/winter-fest.html.
