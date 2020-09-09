FROSTBURG — The Frostburg Lions Club has set Sept. 12 for the annual Lions Camp Merrick annual yard sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Zion United Church of Christ, 160 E. Main St.
Frostburg Lions has donated over $2,500 from the past six sales. “The community really comes out to help with this project,” said Linda Baker, chair of the project. “It seems that each year we raise a little bit more money for Camp Merrick.”
Lions Camp Merrick lets children laugh, learn and live together as they enjoy the pleasures of summertime friendship and fun. The camp is for children from 6 to 16 who are deaf, blind or type 1 diabetic. The Lions also offer Family Diabetic Camp and Sibling Diabetic Camp for type 1 diabetic campers and their family members.
Family members ages 5 and up may attend camp where all youth campers stay in gender and age appropriate cabins. Adults stay in the mom or dad cabins.
Donations can be mailed toLions Camp Merrick, P.O. Box 371, Frostburg, MD 21532. For more information, call 301-689-6776.
