MCHENRY — The Garrett County Republican Women’s Club will meet March 17 at the Pine Lodge Steakhouse. Those wishing to socialize over a meal should arrive at 5:30 p.m. All COVID-19 precautions will be observed. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. with virtual participation available through a Zoom link.
Beth Halley, the community impact liaison for the Samaritan Women Institute for Shelter Care, a national nonprofit, anti-human trafficking organization based in Baltimore, is the speaker. She will address what defines human trafficking, types of trafficking, how predators target their victims, potential signs that someone is at risk or may be a victim, tips for protecting youth and those most vulnerable, services available for victims and how the pandemic has impacted victims of human trafficking.
Halley has spent the last six years educating communities about the horrors of human trafficking and what concerned citizens can do to help eradicate trafficking and support survivors. She has worked with survivors as well as at-risk women and children throughout Maryland. Her primary focus has been educating youth and anyone who works with, or cares about, those most vulnerable in society. Halley is a member of various county human trafficking task forces, Advocacy Group Against Slavery and Trafficking, and is a GED instructor at The Well. She previously worked for the Howard County Public School System and for Apria Healthcare as a regional vice president of sales.
Following the program, there will be a brief business meeting. For more information or to request a Zoom link, a message can be left on the Facebook page of the Garrett County Republican Women’s Club or call 301-501-0444.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.