OAKLAND — The Civic Club of Oakland is offering numerous opportunities for visitors to win prizes at the 47th annual Antique & Makers Market during Autumn Glory weekend at the armory.
Event chair Jean Tumbarello said that local businesses have been generous with prize donations, enabling the club to have three days of door prize drawings in addition to a raffle drawing for numerous gift cards Oct. 15-17. A door prize will be drawn every day at noon with a choice of items from Lowe’s, Tractor Supply, Oakland Mercantile, The Painted Cupboard and Naylor’s Hardware. Prizes will be on display in the gym.
Raffle tickets will be for sale in the lobby and at the cafe. “We are still putting together the prize packages but we expect to draw about 10 winning tickets on Sunday once the event closes at 3 p.m.,” said Tumbarello.
A silent auction is set for a vintage feed sack quilt made in the 1930s/’40s by Gertie Ruby and donated by Pat Moorfoot. The quilt will be on display in the lobby and the club will take bids from people who cannot get to the event. Visit https://www.facebook.com/civicclubofoakland and send a message to the club. Tumbarello will monitor messages during the event and respond to the bidder with current pricing.
“We hope people will feel comfortable attending the event with our guidelines in place,” said Tumbarello. Masks are required inside the building, where doors and windows will be kept open to have better ventilation inside. Some vendor spaces have been enlarged to help booth space from getting too crowded with people. Frozen soup and sloppy joes will be available with home baked sweets for carry-out.
The nominal admission fee is good for all three days to benefit grants to local nonprofit organizations.
Event sponsors include John Rose, Deep Creek Times, Green Acres Garden Center, Gary R. Ruddell LLC, First United Bank, Mountain Top Glass & Mirror and the Garrett Inn.
