OAKLAND — After many years of running the Antique & Makers Market over three days during Autumn Glory weekend, the Civic Club of Oakland has decided to hold the event Oct. 14 and 15 only at the Oakland Community Center, 14 N. Eighth St.
Admission paid on Friday will be good on Saturday, too. Children under 12 are admitted free.
Doors will open at 9 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.
New vendors this year include two antique/vintage vendors, said Jean Tumbarello, event chair.
Hot food and soup will return to the cafe this year under the direction of Mary Alice Simpson.
The cafe will also have homebaked sweets and a limited number of take-home quarts of soup Saturday afternoon.
The club is offering a winners choice raffle with three prizes to choose from — a $500 cash prize, a basket of goodies filled with gift cards and items donated by local businesses or a twin size quilt made by Civic Club members and quilted by The Quilt Garrett.
The Antique & Makers Market is the Civic Club’s major fundraiser.
Proceeds are donated back to the community. In 2022, $13,000 has been donated by the club to local nonprofit organizations as well as Garrett Regional Medical Center, the new Performing Arts Center at Garrett College and the Garrett College Foundation supporting three scholarships.
Event sponsors include Busy Bee Flea Market, Green Acres Garden Center, Deep Creek Times, John Rose/Edward Jones Investments, Taylor Made Vacations, First United Bank, Gary Ruddell/Total Biz Fulfillment, Railey Realty and The Garrett Inn and M&T Bank. For more information, contact gfwc.oakland@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.