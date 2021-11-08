FROSTBURG — The Western Maryland Watercolor Society’s fall 2021 “Anything Goes” exhibit will be displayed in the General Art Store’s Star Gallery, 19 E. Main St.
An opening reception and awards ceremony will take place Nov. 13 from 1 to 4 p.m. The show runs through Nov. 27.
The exhibit will showcase art produced by group members that is not limited to watercolors.
A variety of mediums will be featured, including oils, acrylic, pastel, mixed media and fiber arts.
The show juror is Ash Lester, a professor of sculpture at Frostburg State University and the director of the Stephanie Roper Gallery.
For more information on the society’s art events, visit www.facebook.com/westernmarylandwatercolorsociety.
