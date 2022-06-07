MCHENRY — Kara Rogers Thomas, associate professor of sociology at Frostburg State University, will kick off the first summer presentation of the Joan Crawford Lecture Series on June 15 at 6 p.m. in the Garrett College auditorium.
Thomas will explore folk traditions of mountain Maryland and beyond, focusing on themes of stability and transformation and the reframing of Appalachian identity in the 21st century.
Garrett College received a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities that is being used to sponsor the summer lecture series.
Thomas holds a combined doctorate in folklore and American studies and a Master of Arts in folklore from Indiana University-Bloomington and a Bachelor of Arts in anthropology and religious studies from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She is the coordinator of a minor in cultural anthropology with academic interests in folklore and folklife studies, Appalachian studies, cultural anthropology and environmental sociology.
As a partner with the Maryland Traditions Program of the Maryland State Arts Council, Thomas directs folklore and folklife programming at FSU. She coordinates the annual FSU Appalachian Festival and manages Mountain City Traditional Arts. She is an Appalachian teaching fellow through the Appalachian Teaching Project, supported by the Appalachian Regional Commission and East Tennessee State University.
A 2012-2013 University of Maryland Board of Regents Faculty Award winner in public service, she is chair of the President’s Advisory Council for Sustainability and a member of the FSU’s Honors Committee and Advisory Committee for the Interdisciplinary Minor in Sustainability. She also coordinates Focus Frostburg, an annual event centered on environmental and cultural sustainability.
Former president of the Middle Atlantic Folklife Association, Thomas is a member of the American Folklore Society and the Appalachian Studies Association.
The Garrett College faculty created the Joan Crawford Lecture Series in memory of the educator who died in October 2010, having served the college for more than 30 years. After her retirement, Crawford was named professor emerita.
For more information, contact Jenny Meslener at 301-387-3022 or jennifer.meslener@garrettcollege.edu.
