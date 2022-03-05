FROSTBURG — Leadership Maryland has selected David Nelson, professor and director, Appalachian Laboratory of the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, to participate in the professional development program as a member of the class of 2022.
Nelson is one of 52 individuals chosen for Leadership Maryland’s 29th class to complete the eight-month, hands-on learning program focused on the state’s most vital issues.
The program will run from April to December and include five, two-day sessions focused on Maryland’s five main geographic regions and the most important issues impacting economic development, education, health and human services, criminal justice, the environment and multiculturalism/diversity across the state.
More than 100 experts representing Maryland’s business, government, education and nonprofit communities will serve as panelists and guest speakers.
Leadership Maryland is open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in either their careers and/or their communities. Ideal Leadership Maryland members have a desire to learn more about Maryland’s most critical issues and a personal commitment to be a force for positive change in their organizations, their communities and their state.
For more information about Leadership Maryland, visit leadershipmd.org, call 410-841-2101 or email info@leadershipmd.org.
