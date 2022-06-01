FROSTBURG — President Peter Goodwin has awarded the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science’s annual President’s Award for Excellence in Application of Science to Xin Zhang, associate professor and expert in sustainable agriculture at the Appalachian Laboratory.
Zhang was recognized for outstanding contributions and global leadership in improving understanding of the intersection between food production needs, economic concerns and the environment.
“Food production is important locally and globally, and the international nature of Xin’s work exemplifies our mission to conduct environmental research that is both locally relevant and globally eminent,” said Goodwin. “Dr. Zhang is a global leader in her field and we are extremely fortunate to have her as part of our community.”
Zhang, an expert in sustainable agriculture, collaborates closely with colleagues in both the social and natural sciences, policymakers and decision-makers in government agencies and nongovernmental organizations to improve understanding of the food-energy-environment and the environmental impacts of unintended consequences such as excessive nitrogen use.
She led the development of the Sustainable Agriculture Matrix, a quantitative assessment for agriculture sustainability for countries around the world based on environmental, economic and social impacts.
The SAM consortium is launching with six pilot countries and regions, including the U.S., Austria, Brazil, Turkey, South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa, to develop country and regional priorities to identify strategies toward sustainable agriculture.
Zhang has led collaborative projects to identify ways to improve sustainability of nitrogen management in food, water and energy systems in China and the United States.
She was awarded a Faculty Early Career Development Program Award from the National Science Foundation to lead a five-year research program on the agro-food system to reduce nitrogen pollution in the watershed.
Collaborating with economists, modelers and field experimentalists worldwide, Zhang has published papers on various peer-reviewed journals, including Nature and Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, and has received research grants from multiple institutions. She advises students and teaches in the Marine-Estuarine Environmental Sciences Graduate Program.
Zhang earned a doctorate from Yale University and has completed projects at the United Nations and China’s Ministry of Environmental Protection.
