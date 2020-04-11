FROSTBURG — While the evolving COVID-19 crisis has resulted in many people working from home to retain social distancing, the seasons continue to change, bringing with them the return of robins and other birds, as well as insects, to our backyards.
Professors and students at the Frostburg-based Appalachian Laboratory of University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science have taken learning online and are abiding by restrictions on all research activities that require a physical presence at a campus or field site until further notice. Fortunately, while teleworking from home, the scientists are able to continue to find new insights into their surrounding natural world.
A recent paper by Emily Cohen of the Appalachian Lab and co-author Dara Satterfield of Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute proposes a new framework to help researchers better understand and study communities of migrating animals. The migratory journeys are often collective with many species migrating at the same time and converging in the same places along the way, a phenomenon Cohen and Satterfield term “co-migration.” Due to the difficulty and cost inherent in tracking and monitoring animals across oceans or vast distances of land, co-migration has been historically understudied in ecology.
The lack of research on such an important annual occurrence is problematic because scientists do not fully understand how one animal species may impact or rely on other species during their migrations. Changes in one species may affect other species that travel with them, and that may mean a change in approach for species conservation efforts, which tend to focus on one species at a time. A more holistic approach, prioritizing conservation across species and focusing on important places of convergence during migrations, may be needed. Fortunately, new technologies, such as weather surveillance radar networks that can record detailed information about migrating birds, bats and insects over large areas of land and real-time satellite tracking of individually tagged animals, make it possible to study co-migration at both the community and individual animal levels.
“Co-migrations like the parade of goldfinches, doves, butterflies, dragonflies and hoverflies observed by the famous biologists David and Elizabeth Lack flying over Pyrenees Mountains during the fall of 1950 are majestic,” said Cohen. “Yet beyond noting their significance as natural wonders, we have rarely studied migrating animals as communities. If co-migration interactions affect migratory routes, phenology or success, then shifts or declines in one migratory species may alter the migrations of other animals.”
Based on findings from a review of ecology studies published by 23 journals from 2008 to 2017, Cohen and Satterfield developed a conceptual framework to guide and encourage future research on co-migration. They quantified how often researchers report co-migration and include it in analyses.
They found that most interactions fell into one of five categories: competition for resources such as food or habitat, predator-prey interactions, host-parasite interactions, use of social information such as songbirds responding to calls from other species and feeding or habitat facilitation, as happens when wildebeests graze down grasslands to stimulate the growth of vegetation eaten by gazelles.
“Human activities are increasingly challenging the existence of animal migrations as we are seeing enormous declines in the migratory individuals that cross vast distances and rely on multiple habitats throughout their life cycles,” said Cohen. “Studying migratory animals as communities could enhance our ability to conserve migratory species through identification of flyways and hotspots to prioritize conservation efforts across species. The good news is that it is increasingly possible to study these interactions today.”
Cohen and Satterfield are finalists for the Ecography Award for Excellence in Ecology and Evolution, an early career award for research scientists who publish an exceptional review on spatial and/or temporal patterns in ecology or evolution. Their paper, “Chancing on a spectacle: co-occurring animal migrations and interspecific interactions” will be published in the next edition of Ecography and can be found at https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/ecog.04958.
To learn more, visit https://www.umces.edu/emily-cohen.
