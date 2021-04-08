CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Human Relations Commission will lead the city’s recognition of April as National Fair Housing Month, celebrated in communities nationwide to mark passage of the Fair Housing Act.
Signed into law April 11, 1968, by President Lyndon Johnson, the Fair Housing Act guarantees the right of all Americans to dwell in the neighborhood of their choice. Expanding on previous laws that prohibited discrimination concerning the sale, rental and financing of housing based on race, religion, national origin, sex, (and as amended) handicap and family status, the Fair Housing Act is considered a pillar of the national civil rights movement.
Although the Fair Housing Act is the established law of the land, enforcement requires the continued cooperation of all levels of government, real estate professionals, homebuilding and rental-housing industries, as well as private citizens across the U.S.
In Cumberland, fair housing efforts are provided by the Human Relations Commission, which endeavors to safeguard equal housing opportunity for all city residents. With its vision to ensure a community free of unlawful discrimination, the commission conducts education and outreach, receives complaints of housing discrimination and provides staff training, mediation and cultural literacy programs.
A centerpiece of the Cumberland Human Relation Commission’s efforts each year is the fair housing event held each April at Allegany College of Maryland. The morning-long program, which is open to the public and regularly attracts staff members from a variety of area government agencies, features a panel of experts discussing housing topics that have included access provisions related to the Americans With Disabilities Act, fair housing/landlord tenant issues and emotional support/service animal distinctions.
Unfortunately, COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of this year’s fair housing event, as it did last year just as the pandemic hit. Despite the loss of its signature event, the Human Relations Commission will continue to conduct outreach efforts where possible until COVID subsides. The commission is a regular presence at the National Night Out in Cumberland each August. It also conducts mini educational events at the South Cumberland Library featuring speakers from other agencies such as the Maryland Commission on Civil Rights. MCCR assists by investigating fair housing complaints in Cumberland.
As part of Fair Housing Month, the mayor and City Council at their April 6 meeting issued a proclamation declaring April as Fair Housing Month in Cumberland. Councilman Eugene Frazier is the designate on the vommission, which receives staff support from Senior Community Development Specialist Lee Borror. Members of the vommission are Chair Deanna Clark, Vice Chair Cindi Bolyard, Duane Boyd, Robert Godfrey, Richard Kerns, Secretary Renee Kniseley and Annette Riggleman.
For more information, visit https://www.ci.cumberland.md.us/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.