CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Forest Conservancy district boards invite all Maryland fifth graders to participate in the annual Arbor Day Poster Contest.
The theme for 2022 is “Trees Are Terrific … and Maryland Forests Are Too!”
Entries must be delivered to a local Maryland Forest Service office by noon Jan. 21, 2022.
Students are encouraged to share their appreciation for Maryland’s forests and trees through original works of art. Poster size must be no smaller than 8.5 by 11 inches and no larger than 22 by 28 inches. Posters must be drawn in acrylic, crayon, ink, marker, paint pens, regular or colored pencil, tempera paint or watercolor.
Posters will be judged on a county level and then submitted to the Maryland Urban and Community Forest Committee to compete at the statewide level. A panel will choose the top three winning posters that will receive tree plantings at the artists’ schools ─ first place with 15 trees, second place with 10 and third place will receive five trees. Teachers will be notified by Feb. 25 and school plantings will be scheduled in spring.
Questions may be directed to Anne Gilbert at 410-260-8510 or anne.gilbert@maryland.gov.
