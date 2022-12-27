CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Forest Conservancy District boards invite Maryland fifth graders to participate in the annual Arbor Day Poster Contest.
The theme for 2023 is: “Trees Are Terrific … and Cool our Communities!”
All entries must be delivered to a local Maryland Forest Service office by noon on Jan. 20.
Students are encouraged to share their appreciation for Maryland’s forests and trees through original works of art. Poster size must be no smaller than 8.5 by 11 inches and no larger than 22 by 28 inches. Posters must be drawn in acrylic, crayon, ink, marker, paint pens, regular or colored pencil, tempera paint or watercolor.
Posters will be judged on a county level and then submitted to the Maryland Urban and Community Forest Committee. A select panel will choose the top three winning posters that will receive tree plantings at the artists’ schools.
Questions may be directed to 410-260-8510.
