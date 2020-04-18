CUMBERLAND — The Greater Cumberland Regional Airport and Garrett County Airport are eligible to receive $30,000 each from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration to help respond to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
The FAA will award $107,731,471 in aid to 18 airports in Maryland as part of the newly created Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act Airport Grant Program.
The funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business.
The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses, including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.
The FAA encourages airport sponsors to spend the grant funds immediately to help minimize any adverse impact from the current COVID-19 public health emergency.
Airport sponsors should work with their local FAA Office of Airports field office on the application and grant agreement process.
The CARES Act also provides funds to increase the federal share to 100% for grants awarded under the fiscal 2020 appropriations for Airport Improvement Program and Supplemental Discretionary grants.
Under normal circumstances, Airport Improvement Program grant recipients contribute a matching percentage of the project costs.
Providing the additional funding and eliminating the local share will allow critical safety and capacity projects to continue as planned regardless of airport sponsors’ current financial circumstances.
The FAA will use a streamlined application and grant agreement process to make the funding immediately available for critical airport needs.
The funds will be available as soon as the airport sponsor executes a grant agreement.
The CARES Act provides new funds distributed by various formulas for all airports that are part of the national airport system.
This includes all commercial service airports, all reliever airports and some public-owned general aviation airports.
