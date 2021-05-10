CUMBERLAND — The C. William Gilchrist Museum of the Arts announces the Area Artists Showcase exhibition May 14-June 13 with the opening reception on May 15 from 5 to 7 p.m. The exhibition features 12 local artists — Jill Baldinger, Nancy Biggs, Roy H. Brown, Jim Cumiskey, Kathryn Delaney, Dustin Davis, Judy DeHart Davis, Hilmar Gottesthal, Angela Hedderick, Penny Knobel-Besa, Lenore Lancaster and Joy Sanders.
The free exhibition includes a wide diversity of art with watercolors, oil paintings, stained glass, wood and metal found object sculptures, colored pencil, crushed glass, acrylic and mixed media art works.
Baldinger studied graphic design, fine art and print making in college and also does scenic stage art. After 12 years working in a fine arts gallery in Northern Virginia, she founded and operated her own gallery and frame shop for several years until relocating to Keyser, West Virginia. She will be showing both watercolors and acrylic paintings.
Biggs has designed clothing, accessories in batik, various art media, even spinning, weaving, quilting and knitting, but she prefers watercolor paintings that are one of a kind. She was just awarded The Creativity Award by the Western Maryland Watercolor Society.
Brown graduated from the Philadelphia College of Art in 1968 with a Bachelor of Arts in illustration and worked in the graphic arts industry until retiring in 2012. Landscapes are his preferred subject matter and acrylics are his medium.
Cumiskey, a Cumberland native who retired from CSX Transportation after a 40-year career, began his art career by joining the Allegany Area Art Alliance. He learned his craft from a friend who died and to honor his friend’s memory he started making unique creations of crushed glass art and now shows his work and accepts commissions.
Delaney has been painting since the 1970s, often with more than one medium. She likes acrylics on crumpled tissue, watercolor on tissue and paper and Yupo the best. She was awarded first place by the Western Maryland Watercolor Society in the annual show on display at the Saville Gallery.
Dustin Davis, a professor emeritus at Frostburg State University, was awarded the President’s Distinguished Faculty Award after serving as the chair of the department of visual arts for 18 years and director of the Stephanie Ann Roper Gallery for the entirety of his tenure. He will show four metal welded sculptures from found objects.
Judy DeHart Davis taught advanced photography and served as continuing education coordinator for 25 years at Allegany College of Maryland. She is probably best known for her drawings of local architectural landmarks and has depicted 64. A number of the historical prints are in permanent collections and were on display in the White House staff offices during the administration of President Jimmy Carter. She was accepted into the Archives on Women Artists in the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C. and is listed in Western Maryland Historical Library, Collections: Allegany County Women’s History. She is showing two mixed media along with two colored pencil works.
Gottesthal is an international artist who has exhibited around the world and has work in several major museums, including the Belvedere and Albertina in Vienna and in Bodrum, Turkey, where he dove with the nautical archaeologists to record their finds of an 11th century Byzantine shipwreck. Greece made a television movie of his life as an artist and Turkey awarded him a metal for his cultural contributions. He will be showing a watercolor, an oil painting, a stained-glass sculpture and a wood burl carving. After graduating from the University of Vienna and the Vienna Academy of Fine Arts, his interest in Byzantine art took him to Greece and Turkey where he spent 30 years painting and sculpting but now lives in Flintstone creating at his Sanctuary Studios.
Hedderick is working as a mother, farmer and artist who has done quite a few portraits of both contemporary and historic homes, including Terra Angelica and Evergreen, and also loves painting local landscapes, her neighbor’s cows, garden produce and her kids.
Knobel-Besa, a playwright, director and producer as well as an award-winning photographer, will show traditional prints and photos on canvas. Once named Maryland Photographer of the Year, she’s won several national awards and exhibits in Europe and from Maine to Louisiana. Her photos are often published in literary publications, most recently on the cover of four issues of literary journal for the Maryland Writers Association, Pen In Hand. In December, she was awarded first place by the Washington County Arts Council annual show. She enjoys teaching “The Art of Photography” workshops and private sessions.
Lancaster works mostly in colored pencil but sometimes with larger works in mixed media. She chooses subject matter from everyday life and miniatures are a favorite. Her studio away from home for three months of the year is as a guest artist at Spruce Forest Artisan Village at Penn Alps in Grantsville.
Sanders, after retiring from teaching art for K-12, began exploring many mediums and fell in love with the transparency and challenges of watercolor. Sanders said she also enjoys creating with colored pencils, graphite or pen and ink and that her main focus is portrait study. She earned a Best of Show award from the Western Maryland Watercolor Society for a watercolor portrait. Sanders is a signature member of the Baltimore Watercolor Society and a member of the Colored Pencil Society of America and the Western Maryland Watercolor Society.
All 12 artists are members of the Area Art Alliance Association. The museum is located at 104 Washington St. and is open to visitors Friday through Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. Masks are required; for more information, call 301-724-5800.
