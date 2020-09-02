CUMBERLAND — Baltimore Pike Volunteer Fire Company and Deep Creek Volunteer Fire Company are the recipients of federal funding announced by U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and U.S. Rep. David Trone for firefighters and first responders.
Baltimore Pike was awarded $789,090 while Deep Creek was approved for $22,534.
More than $811,000 was awarded for resources for firefighters and first responders to do their work. “Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, first responders and firefighters put their lives at risk to protect our communities. The federal government has a responsibility to protect them by providing them with the tools and resources they need to do their jobs safely and efficiently. I’m proud Team Maryland secured these funds to help our first responders continue to serve our communities,” said Cardin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.