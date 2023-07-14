MCHENRY — Staff from many different agencies across Garrett and Allegany vounties filled the new Performing Arts Center at Garrett College for a day of learning about trauma informed care.
More than 140 participants listened as national expert Lisa Ferentz broke down different aspects of trauma informed care, educated on clinical practices and addressed the impact of trauma on individual patients.
The founder of The Ferentz Institute, she has been in private practice for more than 39 years as a recognized expert in the strengths-based, depathologized treatment of trauma.
“Choose to make your happiness and your physical, emotional, mental and spiritual well-being priorities in your life,” she told attendees at the conclusion of the program.
Heather Hanline, executive director of the Dove Center in Oakland,, introduced Ferentz and spoke about Healing Garrett, an initiative that seeks to create a trauma- informed, self-healing community through education, prevention and counteracting adverse childhood experiences.
Ferentz titled her presentation “Getting Through a Moment … Essential First Steps in Trauma Informed Care.” Emphasis was placed on self-care for the helping professional.
Assisting patients who deal with the effects of extensive mental, physical and emotional trauma can take a toll on providers.
Self-care is sometimes mistakenly viewed as selfish and brushed off as unnecessary.
Participants were taught various techniques that can be used by patients and professionals to help ground themselves as they deal with trauma such as breathwork exercises, somatic resources and artwor.
Although the information presented was geared toward mental health professionals, victim advocates and teachers, it was helpful for anyone who has lived through trauma or has a loved one who has suffered trauma.
Continuing education units were available for various disciplines.
This training was provided at no cost and was sponsored by the Garrett County Health Department with state funding made possible by the Garrett County Local Management Board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.