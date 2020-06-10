CUMBERLAND — CASA of Allegany County, the Family Crisis Resource Center, Jane’s Place and the Dove Center are among the recipients of Victim of Crime Act funding allocated for victim service providers to address challenges in serving vulnerable populations brought about by the coronavirus disease pandemic.
The Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services announced $1.8 million to address immediate needs for victims of crime and victim service providers during the pandemic.
“Victim services are essential services in Maryland always, and especially during this pandemic,” said Glenn Fueston, executive director of the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services. “The funding made available by our office will allow for service providers to remove obstacles to victim safety, self-sufficiency and knowledge of resources that can save lives. Our goal for this funding is to support innovations that will benefit Marylanders for years to come.”
The Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services has developed a webpage to help navigate available funding opportunities and use existing funding to meet needs presented by COVID-19 — http://goccp.maryland.gov/coronavirus/grants-covid19-faq/
For daily updates on coronavirus and the state of Maryland’s response, visit https://coronavirus.maryland.gov.
