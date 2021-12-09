CUMBERLAND — Maryland state parks will offer First Weekend hike opportunities across the state from Dec. 31-Jan. 2, 2022.
First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks that encourages all 50 states to offer outdoor hiking opportunities on the first day of the new year.
For 2022, ranger-led and self-guided hikes will be available.
Rocky Gap State Park will offer a self-guided hike on the Evitts Homesite Trail, a 5-mile round trip on moderate to difficult terrain. The trail is located at significant elevation that rewards the hiker with sweeping views upon arrival at the Mason-Dixon Line.
Leashed pets are welcome. Visit https://dnr.maryland.gov/publiclands/Documents/RGSP_map.pdf for more information or contact Ranger Mollie Kemp at mollie.kemp@maryland.gov or the duty ranger at 240-357-4404.
A ranger-led Canyon Overlook Hike is scheduled on New Year’s Day at 1 p.m. Meet at the Touch of Nature Parking Lot for the easy walk of less than a mile suitable for all ages with views of the gorge and options for shorter paths or longer journeys. Leashed pets are welcome on the natural surface trail that includes a few steps at the trailhead.
A ranger will meet hikers at the Hill Run Pavilion in Dans Mountain State Park for a Community Heritage Hike on New Year’s Day at 10 a.m. The moderate 1-mile hike follows the Dye School Trail that steadily climbs 200 feet to the school foundation and then loops downhill for the second half of the hike. Leashed pets are welcome. An outdoor fire and complimentary hot chocolate will be provided at the pavilion.
Hikers will meet at the New Germany Lake House on New Year’s day at 2 p.m. for a moderate 2.6-mile walk with a ranger on the Turnpike Trail. Leashed pets are welcome. Restroom facilities, a fire and complimentary hot chocolate will be provided. Snowshoes will be available to rent if conditions allow.
Preregistration for both hikes is encouraged. Call the park office at 301-895-5453.
At Herrington Manor State Park, a self-guided hike on the Green Trail is an easy 1.7-mile route that begins at headquarters. Trail maps and brochures will be available.
Leashed pets are welcome. For more information, visit https://dnr.maryland.gov/publiclands/Pages/western/HerringtonManor/Hiking-Trail-Maps.aspx or contact Ranger Brian Evans at brian.evans@maryland.gov or call 301-334-9180 or 240-321-5966.
Deep Creek Lake State Park offers a ranger-led hike on Beckman’s Trail on Jan. 1 at noon. The trailhead is at the back of the overflow parking lot. The easy to moderate 2-mile hike passes the historic Brant Coal Mine.
Leashed pets are welcome.
Preregistration is preferred. Contact 301-387-5563., 240-405-9827 or deepcreek.statepark@maryland.gov.
