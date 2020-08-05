FROSTBURG — The following area students earned master’s degrees from Frostburg State University for the spring semester. While the 156th commencement ceremony was postponed, diplomas were still awarded to more than 650 candidates for degrees.
“I offer my heartfelt congratulations on your achievement,” said FSU President Ronald Nowaczyk in a video message to graduates. “You have worked many years for this milestone, and the events of the past few months have not lessened the magnitude of your achievement. If anything, they have heightened it.”
Karle Bean, Cresaptown, Master of Science in counseling psychology.
Jessica Beeman, Lonaconing, Master of Arts in teaching, secondary.
Samantha Bennett, Frostburg, Master of Science in applied computer science.
Amanda Bosley, Westernport, Master of Science in counseling psychology.
Logan Brooks, Cumberland, Master of Business Administration in management.
Brittany Chojar, Westernport, Master of Arts in teaching, secondary.
Emily Cogley, Swanton, Master of Business Administration in management.
Melinda Courtney, Keyser, West Virginia, Master of Business Administration in management.
Laura DeVore, Frostburg, Master of Education in education, general.
Lauren Fabre, La Vale, Master of Arts in teaching, secondary.
Rachael Greise, Cumberland, Master of Science in counseling psychology.
Kacie Grubb, Cresaptown, Master of Science in counseling psychology.
Christopher Hare, Frostburg, Master of Business Administration in management.
Nicole Higgins, Frostburg, Master of Science in recreation, parks and sport management.
Erin Holtschneider, Swanton, Master of Arts in teaching, secondary.
Sara Hughes, Frostburg, Master of Education in education, general.
Donald Jolley, Cumberland, Master of Arts in teaching, secondary.
Courtney Lancaster, Frostburg, Master of Education in education, general.
Emily Llewellyn, Barton, Master of Science in counseling psychology.
Hannah Llewellyn, Frostburg, Master of Business Administration in management.
Micah Ludwick, Cumberland, Master of Science in applied computer science.
Lou Montgomery, Rawlings, Master of Arts in teaching, secondary.
Meredith Pagenhardt, Oakland, Master of Education in education, general.
William Rizer, Cumberland, Master of Arts in teaching, secondary.
Matthew Rowe, Friendsville, Master of Science in recreation, parks and sport management.
Bethany Shifflett, Capon Bridge, West Virginia, Master of Science in counseling psychology.
Amy Shimko, Frostburg, Master of Education in education, general.
Joseph Shipway, Flintstone, Master of Science in applied computer science.
Courtney Sines, Friendsville, Master of Education in education, general.
Madison Stepp, Cresaptown, Master of Business Administration in management.
Heather Wahl, Frostburg, Master of Education in education, general.
Carrie Wampler, Accident, Master of Education in education, general.
Tia Winters, Lonaconing, Master of Arts in teaching, secondary.
Michael Wright, Cumberland, Master of Arts in teaching, secondary.
Rachael Yost, Cumberland, Master of Education in education, general.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.