CUMBERLAND — Residents of north central West Virginia are most concerned with internet services when it comes to consumer complaints, according to West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.
Morrisey’s office announced the top consumer complaints received in 2019 from Barbour, Harrison, Lewis, Marion, Mineral, Monongalia, Preston, Randolph, Taylor, Tucker and Upshur counties.
The list is assembled from written consumer complaints filed with the Consumer Protection Division.
The tally does not include phone calls from consumers who did not follow up with a written complaint. It also does not include reports of scams.
Communications complaints, up from second last year, ranked as the top consumer issue statewide, accounting for nearly a fifth of all complaints filed. Automotive and motor vehicle issues fell to second statewide, followed by home repair and remodeling services.
The list for Mineral and other north central residents ranked used vehicle repairs as the second issue, followed by general sales, roofing, telephone services, satellite equipment and service, cellphone devices and services, collections agencies and hospitals and clinics.
“Our office is charged with protecting consumers from a myriad of different types of scams and predatory business practices,” Morrisey said.
“These consumer complaints come in all shapes and sizes. Our Consumer Protection Division diligently reviews each complaint and works vigorously to bring each one to a just resolution.”
Consumers who believe they may have been the victim of a scam or taken advantage of should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division at 800-368-8808 or visit www.wvago.gov.
