FROSTBURG — Local landscape photographer and Frostburg resident Janelle Muletz has created a 2021 calendar featuring scenes from Western Maryland. Locations include Rocky Gap State Park, New Germany State Park, Swallow Falls State Park, Canal Place in Cumberland, Glendening Park in Frostburg, among others.
Calendars are available at Main Street Books in Frostburg and at The Book Center in Cumberland.
Calendars can also be shipped by contacting Muletz at janelle5445@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.