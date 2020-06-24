Armstrong Insurance donates to small business grant program

FROSTBURG — As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact small businesses around the county, a local insurance agency is demonstrating its commitment to the Frostburg community.
Armstrong Insurance Agency and ERIE Insurance Group donated $2,000 to the FrostburgFirst COVID-19 Small Business Relief Mini-Grant Program.
While federal and state financial programs provide stopgap support to small businesses coping with temporary closures, loss of staff, difficulty with supply chains and other challenges, research from Main Street America shows that local support will help small businesses survive the crisis in the long term.
The grant program was created by repurposing grant funds allocated by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s Main Street Improvement Program. In its first round, FrostburgFirst was able to provide 14 Frostburg small businesses with financial assistance to develop e-commerce and online marketing.
The donation from Armstrong Insurance Agency will allow FrostburgFirst to begin replenishing funds for a second round of mini-grants with expanded eligible uses, including rent, payroll, supplies and other improvements for Frostburg small businesses impacted by COVID-19.
“I’d like to somehow encourage others — individuals, businesses, organizations — to contribute to the Frostburg Small Business Relief Program so FrostburgFirst has a growing resource to assist our small businesses,” said Barbara Armstrong of Armstrong Insurance Agency.
“This donation is made possible through the ERIE Agents Giving Back program launched in April 2020 to boost agents’ local giving efforts during the pandemic. As part of the program, ERIE is reimbursing agents up to $1,000 and matching additional activities at 50%. When it comes to being helpful, that’s where we shine,” said ERIE President and CEO Tim NeCastro.
To learn more about FrostburgFirst, or to donate to the mini-grant program, call 301-689-6900 or email frostburgfirst@gmail.com. Visit www.downtownfrostburg.com to find updated information on operating businesses in downtown Frostburg.
