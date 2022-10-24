MCHENRY — At Deep Creek Lake, Arrowhead Cove was identified in multiple studies as an area with relatively high sediment accumulation. It was also identified as a suitable location for a pilot dredging project.
Sediment dredging removes excess accumulated sediment caused by stream inputs — primarily during high rain and snow melt events — and shoreline erosion into a body of water.
Planning, design and project review for the project is underway. By conducting this pilot project, Garrett County, the state, property ownersand stakeholders will evaluate the pros and cons of dredging within Deep Creek Lake. The groups will learn if dredging other coves is a viable and cost-effective strategy for improving water recreation, water quality and fish habitat.
The state has provided $2.7 million for the project, design and implementation. Environmental reviews are pending by Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Maryland Department of the Environment and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The project is proposed to begin in the fall of 2023, with most of the dredging to occur from late October to early January 2024 during low lake water levels. The project is expected to remove approximately 15,000 cubic yards of sediment.
Public meetings will be held in early 2023 to inform stakeholders of the project activities and solicit input as the plans are developed.
For information on the dredging project, contact Bruce Michael at bmichael@garrettcounty.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.