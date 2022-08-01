CUMBERLAND — The C. William Gilchrist Museum of the Arts will host a unique exhibition for Sheri Sensabaugh and her daughter Chelsea Betz from Aug. 5-28. The show title is “Nature versus Nurture” based on the idea that nature is influenced by genetic inheritance and other biological factors. Nurture is generally taken as the influence of the product of exposure, life experiences and learning on an individual.
Sensabaugh is the owner of ACT Personnel Service. While raising her children and growing business, art remained an important part of her life. She became a collector, a financial supporter, an arts council board member and an advocate for state arts funding.
“I always felt blessed to have an artist’s heart, so now that both of my children and my business have grown, I found creating art gives me the ability to bring a new voice to all my experiences in a loud, bold, fun and thoughtful voice,” Sensabaugh said. “Also, having my talented daughter showing her artwork, I feel this show is a testament to this age-old discussion and the statement, ‘She got it honestly.’”
Betz has always had a strong love for the arts, cultivated and encouraged by her mother. The arts community served as a form of both therapy and fun for her from childhood and she remains active as an artist, a supporter and an advocate. Betz graduated from The Temple: A Paul Mitchell Partner School and is working as a cosmetologist.
Betz really likes textured art and lots of color and uses a lot of mixed media. She usually includes layering her paint or fast-drying mediums so as not to lose interest and enjoys using new mediums and colors to stay inspired.
“I try to keep my art pretty fun, affordable and have started diving into the world of wearable/useable art! I believe in using the things you have and I love art that carries over into that,” Betz said. “We are feeling very excited and grateful for this opportunity. We aren’t sure where my talent came from, my mother thinks it’s nature, but I think it’s nurture.”
The Gilchrist Museum is located at 104 Washington St. and is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the run of the show from 1 to 4 p.m. To volunteer to become a docent or for information regarding renting for an event, contact 301-724-5800.
