CUMBERLAND — The Allegany Arts Council will have two exhibitions on display from April 30-May 21 in the Saville and Schwab galleries.
In the Saville Gallery, Jeff Bohlander’s solo exhibition, “Reclaiming,” will feature pieces that combine painting, collage and assemblage with contemporary concepts. His work is constructed in layers, starting with a wood, canvas or found surface, to initiate a dialogue with the viewer. Bohlander lives in Frederick and his professional career has been broad reaching from nationally recognized illustrator to prolific fine artist and art educator.
A special membership exhibit of the Western Maryland Watercolor Society will be held in the Schwab Gallery. Titled “Out of the Watercolor Box,” the show will feature work by a variety of watercolor artists from throughout the region and highlight various techniques and subject matters. The Western Maryland Watercolor Society is a nonprofit group providing a forum that allows water-based enthusiasts to share common interests and explore new directions in painting. The organization provides educational programs through workshops with award winning artists. Jeff Shoaf will serve as juror for this year’s competition.
A public opening for both exhibitions and an awards presentation for the watercolor show will take place on April 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.
On May 7, from 5 to 6 p.m., the Arts Council will host Two Artists Talking: An Evening with Jeff Bohlander. A cocktail reception will then move to an exploration of Bohlander’s artistry and work contained in “Reclaiming.” He will be joined by fellow artist Steven Dobbin.
Both exhibitions can be viewed at www.alleganyartscouncil.org on April 30.
