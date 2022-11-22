CUMBERLAND — The C. William Gilchrist Museum of the Arts invites the public to the annual “Art For Giving” exhibition.
An opening reception is scheduled on Black Friday, Nov. 25, from 4 to 6 p.m.
Local artists were invited to bring two works of art each to take part in the exhibition.
The exhibition is made especially for holiday shoppers. Unlike standard exhibitions, artwork can be taken when purchased and does not need to remain for the duration of the exhibition.
The show will continue until Dec. 18.
The museum, decorated in holiday attire, will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. during the exhibition.
Children are invited to visit the seconnd floor to view the dollhouse on display along with period clothing and historical memorabilia.
The museum is located at 104 Washington St. and can be rented for private events.
For more information, visit facebook.com/gilchristgallery or call 301-724-5800 and leave a message.
