CUMBERLAND — The C. William Gilchrist Gallery, 104 Washington St., will remain closed to the public until further notice, but the historic property is available to rent for events.
The gallery is housed in a historic home that was built by Judge Thomas Perry on land within the stockade boundary of Fort Cumberland in 1843. It is one of the oldest brick structures on Washington Street and the federal style property includes a two-story brick smokehouse and garden. Artifacts dating from the French and Indian War have been found on the property.
The house is cared for by the nonprofit foundation that also curates art gallery exhibits. The interior features three floor-to-ceiling gold gilded mirrors, unique chandeliers and three marble fireplaces on the first floor and a library and permanent art collections on the second floor.
Contact Christina Collins-Smith at 301-724-5800 or cdcsmithart@gmail.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.