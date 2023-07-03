Art in the Park at Deep Creek Lake
SWANTON— Deep Creek Lake State Park will host its 23nd annual Art in the Park festival July 8 and 9. Admission to the park is charged with a discount for residents.
Children in car seats and seniors with a golden age pass enter for free. Guests may arrive by boat, car or on foot.
Visitors can enjoy food, entertainment and educational activities while more than 35 juried artists sell their work.
Sponsored by the Western Garrett County State Park Volunteers, the event takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
More information is available by calling 301-387-7067.
