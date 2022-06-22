SWANTON — Deep Creek Lake State Park will host its 22nd annual Art in the Park festival July 9 and 10.
Children in car seats and seniors presenting a Maryland Park Service golden age pass enter for free. Guests may arrive by boat, car or on foot through the park gate.
Visitors to the park’s beach area can enjoy food, entertainment and educational activities while more than 35 juried artists display and sell their work.
Sponsored by the Western Garrett County State Park Volunteers, the event takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Displayed artwork will include chocolates, furniture, jewelry, native wildflowers, photography and pottery for purchase.
The mobile Discovery Center features live reptile displays.
More information is available by calling 301-387-7067.
