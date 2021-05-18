Art, music event benefits FrostburgFirst programs
FROSTBURG — Local artists Elijah and Marlee along with Frostburg First present Spring Finale, an art exhibit and fundraiser at 13 E. Main St. on May 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and May 22 from 7 to 11 p.m.
Saturday will feature live music performances from local musicians Sam DeMartino, Execution Day and Black Guy Fawkes, a silent art auction and a bar available for drinks. Bidding for the silent auction begins on Friday at 10 a.m. and ends Saturday at 10 p.m. Half of all proceeds will be donated to Frostburg First to support the arts and give back to the community.
Downtown Frostburg is getting into the spirit of the event by enjoying some Moonlight Madness. Several small businesses will remain open late, including Main Street Books and Madison Paige Boutique. Pet Wants Mountain Maryland is offering 10% off all one ingredient treats and chews for dogs and cats and Ladybug Boutique is donating 20% of any sales during the event to FrostburgFirst.
To learn more, contact frostburgfirst@gmail.com or 301-689-6900.
