FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University’s department of visual arts will host an exhibition of paintings by Jenal Dolson titled “Emotional Valance” with an opening reception Feb. 4 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Stephanie Ann Roper Gallery in the Fine Arts Building. The exhibition, which is free and open to the public, will be on display through Feb. 25.
Dolson lives between Puslinch, Ontario, and Chicago. She has participated in residencies at Tempus Projects in Tampa, Florida; Artscape Gibraltar Point in Toronto; and the Vermont Studio Centre. Dolson recently received an exhibition assistance grant from the Ontario Arts Council and the Artist Relief Fund from the Hamilton Arts Council. She also received the Visual Artist Project Grant from the Toronto Arts Council and has been awarded the Emerging Artist Award from the Ontario Arts Council. Dolson received her bachelor’s degree in 2007 from the University of Waterloo in Ontario and her master’s in 2020 from the University of South Florida.
For this show, the Roper Gallery is open Mondays through Friday from noon to 4 p.m.
For more information, contact the department of visual arts at 301-687-4797.
Masks are to be worn indoors in the presence of others, regardless of vaccination status. Event attendees are encouraged to visit www.frostburg.edu/checkin for symptom monitoring. Users can display the portal’s “Reduced Risk” badge on a mobile device for admission or they may respond to symptom-check questions posted at events.
