Artists can be involved in community development
CUMBERLAND — The Allegany Arts Council and Americans for the Arts present Artists at the Community Development Table, a virtual classroom series and workshop to help artists understand how they can develop arts-based solutions to community needs.
The event is free and limited to 50 participants. A series of four online video modules will be made available to watch on demand. The videos explore the basic ideas behind community development and can be watched in preparation for a November workshop.
The virtual workshop will take place Nov. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants will hear from two artist experts who are doing community development work and talk about opportunities in their own communities.
To register, visit https://www.alleganyartscouncil.org/upcoming-events/artists-at-the-community-development-table/.
