CUMBERLAND — The C. William Gilchrist Museum of the Arts will hold its annual “Arts for Giving” exhibition where artists can drop off two works for holiday shoppers to view and purchase.
Artists can bring each 2D artwork prepared to hang with wire on the reverse — no sawtooths — Nov. 5 and 6 from 1 to 4 p.m. All artists are invited to bring their sculptures, pottery, jewelry, photography, paintings and mixed medium to 104 Washington St.
The exhibition will open for Black Friday, Nov. 25, from 4 to 6 p.m. Unlike standard exhibitions, artwork can be be taken when purchased. The show will continue until Dec. 18. The museum will be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.
The pickup date for unsold art is Jan. 8 from 1 to 4 pm. For more information, visit facebook.com/gilchristgallery or call 301-724-5800 and leave a message.
