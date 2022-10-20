FLINTSTONE — Sanctuary Studios is inviting local artists to show and sell their work to help bring happiness to children for Christmas.
A fundraiser exhibition, “Happiness Is…” will be held for Toys For Tots.
The exhibition will be from Nov. 12-19 with an opening reception Nov. 12 from 3 to 5 p.m. hosted by photographer Penny Knobel-Besa and sculptor/painter Hilmar Gottesthal.
The event is open to all creative people to enter 2D and 3D artwork, both for experienced artists and a chance for beginners to show perhaps for the first time.
Art drop-off dates are Nov. 3-7 from noon to 6 p.m., or contact pkbphotos42@gmail.com or 301-478-2735 to arrange another date and time or for more information.
Visitors to the exhibition are asked to bring an unwrapped toy.
The studio address is 13910 Scofield Rd. N.E., Flintstone, MD.
There is a fee for the art entries that will benefit local children.
A silent auction in the loft, plus raffles of a rocking horse and artwork by Gottesthal and Knobel-Besa will be held.
Prizes and donations are needed for awards, raffles and the silent auction.
