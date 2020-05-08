CUMBERLAND — The Allegany Arts Council has postponed its 11th annual Mountain Maryland Plein Air program, originally scheduled for June 15-20, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event is being planned for June 14-19, 2021.
After a decade of hosting the competition, the arts council received its largest-ever class of entrants this year.
All 30 artists who were selected to take part have agreed to participate in 2021. Artists hail from across the nation and were selected from more than 75 who applied.
The Plein Air class of 2020/2021 consists of Natalia Andreeva, Tallahassee Florida; Jill Banks, Fairfax, Virginia; Lon Brauer, Granite City, Illinois; Thomas Bucci, Washington, D.C.; Amy Collins, Birmingham, Alabama; John Eiseman, Hebron; Raymond Ewing, Lewes, Delaware; Kathleen Gray Farthing, Alliance, Ohio; and Ray Hassard, Cincinnati, Ohio.
The additional members include Stephen Haynes, Irwin, Pennsylvania; Stephen Henry, Ogden, Utah; Patricia Hilton, Cumberland; Fred Jackson, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania; Russell Jewell, Easley, South Carolina; Greg Johannesen, Port Republic; Wyatt LeGrand, Bloomfield, Indiana; Tami Luoco, Morris Plains, New Jersey; Duane Lutsko, Woodstock; and Laura Martinez, Marlboro, New York.
The final set of artists includes Lynn Mehta, Fairfax, Virginia; Craig Reynolds, Gulf Shores, Alabama; Robin Roberts, Ashland, Ohio; J. Stacy Rogers, Lewes; Kari Ganoung Ruiz, Interlaken, New York; Richard Sneary, Kansas City, Missouri; Richie Vios, Victoria, Texas; Jill Stefani Wagner, Saline, Michigan; DP Warner, Meadville, Pennsylvania; Durre Wasseem, Corona, California; and Jeff Williams, Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Nancie King Mertz will remain as juror for the 2021 exhibition. A national and international award winner, Mertz has spent her career painting in oil and pastel.
Although she has traveled to nearly 20 countries and around the United States for inspiration, Chicago — where she was twice named Artist of the Year — remains her favorite city to explore and paint.
Her work can be seen on many Chicago-themed TV shows such as “The Good Wife” and “Chicago Fire.”
For more information, visit mmpleinair.org.
