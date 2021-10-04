FROSTBURG — FrostburgFirst will hold the third annual Fall Arts Walk on Oct. 9 from noon to 6 p.m.
Artists and creators of all mediums will show off their talents and local small businesses celebrate the arts with discounts and specials.
The free self-guided walking tour through the Frostburg Arts & Entertainment District is a celebration with artists, performers and craft vendors partnering with downtown businesses to display and sell their works.
Over 30 local artists, musicians, performers and craft vendors will offer handmade jewelry, soaps, textile decorations, hand-blown glass, watercolor art, canvas paintings, photography, hand-crafted sewing and stained glass. Live music and dance performances will take place in the Frostburg Museum courtyard and Broadway lot. Free parking is available on First Street.
Selections from photographer and filmmaker Michael O. Snyder’s Mountain Traditions Project will be displayed throughout downtown. FrostburgFirst has partnered with the city to provide display space for eight high-art photographs highlighting the diverse tapestry of Appalachian traditions. For more information, visit www.michaelosnyder.com.
FrostburgFirst’s Sidewalk Chalk Mural Contest provides you with the chalk and the sidewalk to bring your art to life.
Children and families are welcome to enter a contest on FrostburgFirst social media with a grand prize of $50 in Burg Bucks that can be used at downtown Frostburg businesses.
Follow @FrostburgFirst on Facebook and Instagram for more details.
