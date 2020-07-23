Arts center hosting annual quilt show

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — The annual Delectable Mountains Quilt Show is open at the Ice House, Independence and Mercer streets. Curated by Abby Chapple, the show is titled “America Proud.”
Gallery hours are Thursday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Unfortunately, regulations about gathering size precludes the usual gala opening reception,” said Morgan Arts Council Executive Director Thom Rubel. “Masks are required for the galleries.”
Chapple explained the show’s theme — “2020 is an election year – a year to be proud of America” and reminded residents to vote. “Completed under duress during the coronavirus, the show now proudly displays about 100 quilts,” she said.
Many quilts follow the theme of “America Proud” by using country houses, state parks, stars and stripes and an eagle.
The Bicentennial Quilt is on display at the show. It features 34 squares highlighting historic, architectural and scenic features of Morgan County from 19 quilters. It was designed to be a permanent gift to the people of Morgan County and will hang in the courthouse once the show closes.
The first and second floors of the Ice House are filled with quilts in a wide range of designs, from traditional blocks to embroidered works and hand-dyed fabrics. In addition to full-size quilts, the show includes a boutique featuring purses, table toppers, tote bags and microwave potholders.
The annual Yard-Square Quilts — a display of more than 50 small quilts hanging in local businesses — transforms the entire town into a quilt show for six weeks. The quilts will be auctioned Sept. 6 at 2 p.m. to benefit the Humane Society of Morgan County.
The quilt exhibit, which hangs through Sept. 13, is funded in part from the National Endowment for the Arts, the West Virginia Commission on the Arts and local hotel/motel taxes.
For more information, call 204-258-2300 or visit www.macicehouse.org.
