BEDFORD, Pa. — The Bedford Arts Cooperative will host a new writers group mixer for anyone who loves to write but needs support, motivation and guidance to reach their writing goals.
The event will be held July 13 at 6 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided. The mixer is free and open to all writers from beginner to author and every writing preference/genre from playwriting to poetry and short stories to novels.
Participants 21 and older can bring their own beverages. Attendees are asked to bring a writing sample to share along with personal writing goals. Organizers are interested in developing a weekly writing group.
For more information, call/text 814-310-1987 or email bedfordartscooperative@gmail.com The Bedford Arts Cooperative is located at 110 W.Pitt St., Suite 2 in downtown Bedford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.