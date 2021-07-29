CUMBERLAND — The Allegany Arts Council will present two exhibitions from July 31-Aug. 28.
Jenny Wilson’s solo exhibition, Natural Abstraction, will be on display in the Saville Gallery. Wilson has a passion for color and texture and describes her paintings as contemporary landscape or contemporary abstract. Trained as both a visual artist and a musician, her painting is informed by her musical knowledge; gradations of tone color, balance, tension and release and rhythm all play into how she composes a painting. A public opening will take place July 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
An exhibition entitled Creative Community Creating Unity will be on display in the Schwab Gallery. A collaboration among the Allegany Arts Council, Allegany College of Maryland, Frostburg State University, Allegany County NAACP Branch 7007 and the Community Resilience Council, the show includes the work of artists of all skill levels, exploring issues of equity, diversity, inclusion, affirmation, justice and access.
A public opening will take place Aug. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m.
The Arts Council is located at 9 N. Centre St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.