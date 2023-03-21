CUMBERLAND — The Allegany Arts Council will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the recently-completed mural “Skipper’s View” — the organization’s most recent project in the Public Art Across Maryland program — March 24 at 2 p.m. at 211 E. Market St.
The Arts Council worked in collaboration with the Allegany County Public Schools and local artists Christopher P. Sloan, Arnold d’Epagnier and Bill Dunlap to create the 100 foot, three-dimensional mural that will greet visitors at the gateway to Cumberland. The mural will serve as a vibrant and dynamic addition to the county’s growing public art portfolio, officials said.
The Arts Council received $20,000 in grant support from the Maryland State Arts Council for the mural, with an additional $10,000 donation from local arts patron Sandi Saville. The artist team spent more than two years designing, developing and installing the new work, which sits in a prominent area visible to bicyclists on the GAP Trail, riders on the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad, walkers and passersby. The mural is also visible from Interstate 68.
“Communities come alive when public art is present,” said Allegany Arts Council Executive Director Julie Westendorff. “Public art celebrates community identity and culture, promotes civic engagement and pride, and activates spaces we often fail to see or notice.”
