CUMBERLAND — The Community Trust Foundation, through the Naylor Family Trust, announced funding for three performing arts programs for Garrett County students through the Garrett Lakes Arts Festival.
“Garrett Lakes Arts Festival is proud of the ongoing fantastic relationship with the Garrett County Public School System. It is one of the greatest experiences of our season to bring performances to our school children,” said Mary Callis, executive director of GLAF. “To have the Community Trust Foundation support this important part of the fine arts curriculum standards is extraordinary. It truly enables the students to receive a quality fine arts experience.”
The Clipper City Brass Quintet of Annapolis will perform at Garrett College and for elementary school students. An American Masters concert is set for the fourth and fifth grade students. Under the direction of Southern Garrett High School’s band director, Jason Shaw, a master’s class is also planned for both area middle and high school band students.
The grant is funding performances by the Ballet Theatre of Maryland to third and fourth graders. The program is designed to have students explore a wide range of cultural dance styles. During the three-day workshop, students will experience the basics of classical ballet, Irish step dancing, Latino and flamenco, African American jazz and Blues.
Charm City Junction of Baltimore is scheduled to perform bluegrass at Garrett College and provide musical education instruction to the students.
For more information, contact Garrett Lakes Arts Festival at glaf@artsandentertainment.org.
CTF is a public foundation created with gifts from people committed to causes in Allegany, Garrett and Mineral counties. CTF connects philanthropy with community good. For more information, visit www.ctfinc.org or call 301-876-9172.
