BEDFORD, Pa. — The Bedford Arts Cooperative has opened a new “ART Pandemic” show with gallery hours Thursdays through Saturdays from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m.
All works reflect the artists’ interpretations of the triumphs, fears and hardships experienced during COVID-19. Many original works will be available for purchase. All artwork is available to view in the “Virtual Gallery” at www.OffPittStreet.com/BAC.
The community will have a chance to select the “People’s Choice” winner. Proceeds and donations from the show will be used to finance future art exhibitions.
The Off Pitt Street Theater Co. will present an Atomic Radio, September Sci Fi edition, a live performance radio show. Performance dates will be Sept. 25-26 at 7 p.m.
Artwork is needed for the October show, “Haunted.” Drop-off will be during the week of Sept. 27. A free public artists reception is planned for Oct. 3. The exhibit will be on display during the “Fall Fright Nights” radio shows through the month of October.
Voice actors are needed for the weekly series of the Atomic Radio Show. Sign-up deadline is Sept. 13.
The Bedford Arts Cooperative/Off Pitt Street Theater Company are located at 110 W. Pitt St.
For more information, call/text 814-310-1987, email info@offpittstreet.com or visit www.offpittstreet.com.
