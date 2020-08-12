Ashlee Lane new director of Area Agency on Aging

New director at Agency on Aging
CUMBERLAND — Ashlee Lane of Cumberland has been named the director of the Area Agency on Aging and Disabilities at the Allegany County Human Resources Development Commission.
Lane, a graduate of Westmar High School, attended Frostburg State University before earning degrees from Shasta Community College and Simpson University in Redding, California. She previously worked as the manager of the HRDC Westernport Senior Center.
Lane will oversee all HRDC programs that serve seniors and people with disabilities. “We are happy to welcome Ashlee to her new role within HRDC,” said Executive Director Wendolyn McKenzie. “She has vast experience working with individuals who are aged and/or disabled. Ashlee will be a wonderful asset to our agency and those we serve.”
For more information, call 301-777-5970 or visit www.alleganyhrdc.org.
