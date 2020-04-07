CUMBERLAND — The Washington, D.C. region and Maryland Public Television stations announced a partnership to support the education needs of families whose children are learning from home during the coronavirus public health emergency.

The At-Home Learning initiative launches April 6 on Maryland Public Television, WETA and Howard University Television.

A coordinated schedule of educational programs selected by the stations are available weekdays to viewers through cable and satellite providers and on a livestream at mpt.org/livestream.

The broadcast schedule consists of 11 daytime hours of educational programs beginning at 7 a.m. on MPT and continuing throughout the day on all three channels, ending at 6 p.m. on WHUT. 

Find more scheduling information at weta.org, mpt.org and whut.org.

The stations are making available digital At-Home Learning tools at whut.org/home/athomelearning, weta.org/athomelearning and mpt.org/education.

The service will continue until students have returned to their classrooms when the coronavirus distancing precautions are relaxed.

Families can subscribe to the free PBS KIDS daily newsletter at pbs.org/parents/pbskidsdaily with tips to help kids play and learn at home.

Educators can access free digital resources by going to pbslearningmedia.org

