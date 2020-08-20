CUMBERLAND — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and a bipartisan coalition of 44 attorneys general are urging the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives to include help for people victimized by elder scams and exploitation in COVID-19 relief legislation.
The bipartisan legislation, known as Edith’s Bill, would amend the Victims of Crime Act of 1984 to include victims of senior fraud. Doing so could make seniors victimized by scams and exploitation eligible for reimbursement by the Crime Victims Fund.
The bill is named for a woman who was scammed out of $80,000 by her longtime financial adviser. Her namesake legislation comes amid a surge in COVID-19 scams targeting vulnerable seniors nationwide, including one such ploy that offers tests in exchange for Medicare information.
National research estimates that 10% of people age 60 and older have experienced some form of abuse or exploitation. The conduct goes unreported in many instances, and that’s of particular concern in West Virginia where it is estimated nearly 20% of the state’s population is 65 years and older.
