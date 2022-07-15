CUMBERLAND — Auditions for “The 39 Steps” and “She Kills Monsters” will be held this month at the Embassy Theatre, 49 Baltimore St.
Auditions for “The 39 Steps” will be held July 19 and 20 from 6 to 8 p.m. by Director Mark Ashby. Show dates are Sept. 9-11 and 16-18.
“The 39 Steps” revolves around a woman who claims to be a spy who is murdered after she goes home with a man she just met. An organization called The 39 Steps is hot on his trail in a nationwide manhunt The cast calls for a male and female performer and two others of any gender.
“She Kills Monsters” auditions will be held by Director Caitlin Weems on July 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Performance dates are Oct. 21-23 and 28-30.
“She Kills Monsters” tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. Agnes discovers Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook and finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister’s refuge. The dramatic comedy is laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres and ‘90s pop culture. The cast will include eight female and four male performers with actors of all backgrounds to be considered. The production will include staged violence, intimacy work, strong language, mild adult themes, exploration of sexuality and discussion of death.
For more information, call 240-362-7183.
