CUMBERLAND — Author Linda Harris Sittig will sign copies of her newest book, “B-52 DOWN!” this month at several area locations.
The historical novel recounts not only the facts, but also the human drama that surrounded the tragic event.
Over 30 local residents involved with the crash were interviewed and acknowledged in the new work.
A B-52 bomber, Buzz One Four, was carrying two nuclear bombs when it crashed into Big Savage Mountain in eastern Garrett County on Jan. 13, 1964.
The plane was part of operation Chrome Dome, where the United States had nuclear planes on 24-hour alert. Buzz One Four took off from Albany, Georgia, on a mission. Engine troubles forced the plane to land in Spain. It left Spain for Massachusetts and on its flight back to Georgia, the vertical stabilizer on Buzz One Four broke off in blizzard conditions.
Crew members who ejected landed far from each other in the rugged mountains as the blizzard continued to rage. While families waited for news, hundreds of volunteers combed the woods hoping to find survivors. Only two members of the five-man crew survived. The bombs were found and safely moved elsewhere.
Sittig’s blog, www.strongwomeninhistory.com, highlights lesser-known women from the past who persevered to make the world a better place.
“My heroines and heroes lived in past eras where their lives collided with significant historical events.”
The author from Purcellville, Virginia, will be at The Book Center on Sept. 25 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Grantsville Museum, Sept. 25, 1:30 to 3 p.m.; Frostburg Museum, Sept. 30, 10:30 a.m. to noon; and Georges Creek Library, Sept. 30, 1:30 to 3 p.m.
