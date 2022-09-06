CUMBERLAND — “Secrets of Allegany County: Little-Known Stories & Hidden History From Mountain Maryland” will debut at Heritage Days this weekend. It is the latest book in the “Secrets Series” from Amazon.com-bestselling author James Rada Jr.
The new book features dozens of little-known stories about Allegany County and its people:
• Discover how moonshiners made the most of Prohibition.
• Learn how a neighboring county’s sheriff killed his wife in Allegany County.
• Discover the town in the county that couldn’t be reached from the county.
• Learn how a crewless bomber managed to fly over the county.
• Discover the murders on the C&O Canal that never happened.
• Meet the veteran who survived the most notorious prison camp in the Civil War.
Allegany County grew into an industrial center of Maryland because of the coal seams below the ground. The county now remains a destination for people who want to enjoy the scenic views and natural beauty of the area. They also continue to discover the forgotten stories of the county.
“These are stories that caught my attention in one way or another,” Rada said. “They aren’t the types of stories you find in history books about the county, but they are part of the county’s past.”
“Secrets of Allegany County” contains dozens of black and white photographs and illustrations that help bring the stories to life.
“I love writing about history,” Rada said. “I love finding interesting and unusual stories about people and places, and I haven’t come across an area that doesn’t have plenty of these stories.”
Rada is an award-winning author who Midwest Book Review called “a writer of considerable and deftly expressed storytelling talent.” Small Press Bookwatch said that Rada’s coal-mining book, “Saving Shallmar: Christmas Spirit in a Coal Town” was “highly recommended.” He has two dozen writing awards from the Associated Press, Society of Professional Journalists, Maryland-Delaware-DC Press Association, Maryland State Teachers Association and Utah Ad Federation.
He has been writing about history for nearly 25 years and still finds it fascinating and new.
“Secrets of Allegany County: Little-Known Stories & Hidden History Mountain Maryland” will be available at the Book Center, Main Street Books and online once Heritage Days ends. For more information, visit jamesrada.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.