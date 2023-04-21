CRESAPTOWN — Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at Western Correctional Institution in Cresaptown.
Correctional officers on routine rounds found the 35-year-old unresponsive in his cell at about 3 a.m. on Friday, according to the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.
Mark Vernarelli, DCSPS spokesperson, said the officers called for medical assistance and began lifesaving efforts. Paramedics declared the man dead a short time later.
The state medical examiner will determine a cause and manner of death.
By law, if the death is ruled a homicide, Maryland State Police will become the lead investigating agency and DPSCS Intelligence and Investigative Division detectives would assist, Vernarelli said.
The man’s identity was not released pending notification of next of kin.
Western Correctional Institution is one of two maximum-security state facilities located in Cresaptown.
